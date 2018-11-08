Here Are All The Asian Finalists In The 2018 People's Choice Awards

by Pakkee Tan | Thu., 8 Nov. 2018 10:29 PM

Super Junior SS7, Album Teaser

SM Entertainment

With only a few days to go to the 2018 People's Choice Awards, we're waiting with bated breath to see who will take home top honours at the award show. But before the awards actually take place (mark your calendars for 11 November 2018), we thought we'd take a look at the outstanding Asian celebrities that have been nominated for awards this year.

Whether they come from Seoul (we're looking at you BTS and Super Junior), or America (that's right, Awkwafina and Constance Wu, we're talking about you), this year has been a watershed moment for Asia culturally.

Read on to find out who was nominated for a whopping four (count 'em) categories, and who made it to the list.

Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians

Warner Bros. Pictures

Comedy Movie Star of 2018

Awkwafina, Crazy Rich Asians

Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians 

BTS, K-pop

Big Hit Entertainment

Group of 2018

BTS

Super Junior

Social Celebrity of 2018

BTS

Song of 2018

BTS, "Idol"

Music Video of 2018

BTS, "Idol"

Beauty Influencer of 2018

Bretman Rock

Harry Shum Jr., 2018 Teen Choice Awards

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

 Male TV Star of 2018

Harry Shum Jr., Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Ali Wong

Shutterstock

Comedy Act of 2018

Ali Wong

Concert Tour of 2018

Super Junior, Super Show 7

A special mention goes out to Crazy Rich Asians, the fantastical rom-com set in Singapore that smashed box office records and is a finalist in the Comedy Movie of 2018 category:

Comedy Movie of 2018

Crazy Rich Asians

You can catch E!'s Live from the Red CarpetThe E! People's Choice Awards on Sunday, Nov. 11 only on E! starting at 7 p.m. ET/PT. The E! People's Choice Awards will follow from 9 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. ET/PT across the cable networks of NBCUniversal, including Bravo, E!, SYFY, Universo and USA Network. It will also air in 161 countries and you can watch an exclusive behind-the-scenes live-stream from Barker Hanger on the E! app, YouTube and Twitter channels throughout the show. 

