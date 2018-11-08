With only a few days to go to the 2018 People's Choice Awards, we're waiting with bated breath to see who will take home top honours at the award show. But before the awards actually take place (mark your calendars for 11 November 2018), we thought we'd take a look at the outstanding Asian celebrities that have been nominated for awards this year.

Whether they come from Seoul (we're looking at you BTS and Super Junior), or America (that's right, Awkwafina and Constance Wu, we're talking about you), this year has been a watershed moment for Asia culturally.

Read on to find out who was nominated for a whopping four (count 'em) categories, and who made it to the list.