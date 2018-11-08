SM Entertainment
by Pakkee Tan | Thu., 8 Nov. 2018 10:29 PM
SM Entertainment
With only a few days to go to the 2018 People's Choice Awards, we're waiting with bated breath to see who will take home top honours at the award show. But before the awards actually take place (mark your calendars for 11 November 2018), we thought we'd take a look at the outstanding Asian celebrities that have been nominated for awards this year.
Whether they come from Seoul (we're looking at you BTS and Super Junior), or America (that's right, Awkwafina and Constance Wu, we're talking about you), this year has been a watershed moment for Asia culturally.
Read on to find out who was nominated for a whopping four (count 'em) categories, and who made it to the list.
Comedy Movie Star of 2018
Awkwafina, Crazy Rich Asians
Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians
Group of 2018
BTS
Super Junior
Social Celebrity of 2018
BTS
Song of 2018
BTS, "Idol"
Music Video of 2018
BTS, "Idol"
Beauty Influencer of 2018
Bretman Rock
Male TV Star of 2018
Harry Shum Jr., Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Comedy Act of 2018
Ali Wong
Concert Tour of 2018
Super Junior, Super Show 7
A special mention goes out to Crazy Rich Asians, the fantastical rom-com set in Singapore that smashed box office records and is a finalist in the Comedy Movie of 2018 category:
Comedy Movie of 2018
Crazy Rich Asians
You can catch E!'s Live from the Red Carpet: The E! People's Choice Awards on Sunday, Nov. 11 only on E! starting at 7 p.m. ET/PT. The E! People's Choice Awards will follow from 9 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. ET/PT across the cable networks of NBCUniversal, including Bravo, E!, SYFY, Universo and USA Network. It will also air in 161 countries and you can watch an exclusive behind-the-scenes live-stream from Barker Hanger on the E! app, YouTube and Twitter channels throughout the show.
