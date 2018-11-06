To all other movies: thank you, next.

Ariana Grande is heading to The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday and the show's host Ellen DeGeneres and Grande both shared snippets of the performance. It will be Grande's first time performing her new song "thank u, next" live. In her tweet, DeGeneres wrote Grande "is performing exclusively tomorrow. thank u, ariana. thank u, next."

Next: on to Grande's description of her performance. The "God Is a Woman" singer posted a video and a few photos from Ellen alongside her co-writers of the song and back-up singers, Tayla Parx and Victoria Monet. What's striking about Grande's upcoming performance on Ellen is that she, Parx and Monet are all wearing white and the stage decorations are made to look like a wedding. There's even a massive cake behind her.

The attire and decor decisions are extremely intentional, of course. In one of her photos, Grande captioned the picture of the three of them "first wives club 2018..."