"Ni hao! Ni hao!" An impossibly tall and lean figure strides into the cosy interview area set up at H&M's Singapore showroom with effusive hellos in Mandarin and smiles. "I'm Lucas."

The 19 year old budding K-pop star is part of a new boyband from South Korea called NCT (short for Neo Culture Technology). Making their debut in 2016, the group's concept is based on having an unlimited number of members that are divided into multiple sub-units based all around the world. But Lucas Wong (who debuted earlier this year and is now known monomously as LUCAS) has managed to stand out among the 18-member (and growing) group with his bubbly personality and penchant for cracking jokes.

"I feel everyone in NCT has their unique qualities," he explains. "But I feel that in the group I'm more cheerful and playful, and I like to crack jokes, so that could be my strength." He finishes this off with a hearty laugh that makes it easy to see why his fans adore him.

In town for the launch party of H&M's hotly anticipated collaboration with Moschino, the dashing star cut a sharp figure in Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott's more rock and roll pieces from the collection. Think: The leather jacket criss-crossed with thick gold chains layered on top of the white "HMoschino" logo t-shirt, tight leather pants and Scott's take on combat boots.

It makes him look every inch the Korean pop star that he is being groomed to be, but just before that happens (and before his appearance at the night's festivities), we sit down for an intimate chat with the talented singer.