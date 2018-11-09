Long before BTS, EXO and WANNAONE were trainees, Super Junior had already been singing and dancing on stage, stealing the hearts of numerous young girls all over the world. The younger generation may only know members such as Kim Hee-chul and Lee Teuk as variety show hosts, or Choi Si-won and Kim Ki-bum as actors, but these K-pop icons have actually played quite a significant role in turning K-pop into the current form that the world is familiar (and obsessed) with today.

As one of the only groups from the 2000s that still produces music, it is incredible that they continue to actively push the boundaries of the industry as a team, even when so many members have since established themselves beyond their idol-singer status in the industry, and so many car-accidents and other mishaps. So if you belong to the generation that is only familiar with the current chart-toppers, here are 10 things you need to know about OG K-pop boy band Super Junior: