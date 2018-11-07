This petite-framed, doe-eyed quintet of girls is none other than Red Velvet, an SM Entertainment girl-group that has consistently swept the charts with bops perfect for the poolside.

Though many are familiar with tracks such as 'Ice Cream Cake', 'Red Flavour' and most recently 'Power Up', the girls are equally capable of enticing listeners with slinky R&B tunes like 'Automatic' and 'Bad Boy'. Although this dual concept helped them stand out in the past, they bend this very "rule" to produce daring tracks that satiate both the likes of the sweet and the savoury.

With personalities that come together like a sum of many parts, find out all you need to know about the charming group below.