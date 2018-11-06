Riverdale is going even more retro than usual this week.

The CW drama is revealing some long-buried secrets in "The Midnight Club," an episode which mostly takes place somewhere around the late '80s/early '90s and features the show's young stars playing younger versions of their on-screen parents—most of whom actually conveniently had their younger years immortalized on screen.

The ep is filled with 80s music and 80s costumes and new revelations about the parents of Riverdale, but it's not all fun and games...or at least it's not all fun. Once upon a time, the future parents all got really into a little game called Griffins and Gargoyles, and given the fact that the game has gotten a couple of kids killed in present day, it probably wasn't just a harmless board game back then either. The secrets we're about to learn are probably equally not harmless.

So yes, there are some real important things to learn in the episode, but let's all also admit we're here to have a great time watching these kids play their parents in the '80s, OK?