Melissa Joan Hart Reveals What Would've Bothered Her About Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Tue., 6 Nov. 2018 1:39 PM

Melissa Joan Hart isn't ruling out a Chilling Adventures of Sabrina cameo, she just hasn't been asked. Hart, who was TV's original Sabrina Spellman on Sabrina the Teenage Witch across two networks for seven seasons from 1996-2003, told E! News she thinks it's great the character is back entertaining the masses yet again.

"It's kind of like a sisterhood when you play the same characters I think," she told Justin Sylvester at the Ralph Breaks the Internet premiere. "Probably like the way the James Bond guys feel, or something…But I think it's great."

Hart, who was joined by her two kids at the premiere, said her show and Netflix's new take on Sabrina couldn't be more opposite.

Photos

What Will Happen in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 2?

"They're doing something very different. I think if the shows were similar, I might be a little like, ‘That hurts,' but it's totally different," she admitted. For more from Hart, be sure to watch E! News at 7 p.m., only on E!.

In a move that delighted fans, Netflix previously assembled Sabrina the Teenage Witch stars Hart, Beth Broderick, Caroline Rhea and Nate Richert to wish the new cast well. The streaming giant also showed the cast episodes of the new series and filmed their reactions. Check it out below.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season one is now streaming. The series will return for a second season, and we've got the scoop on that right here.

