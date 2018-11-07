How the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Is Making History

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., 7 Nov. 2018 6:00 AM
Who's ready for the runway event of the year?!
We're just one day away from the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show taping and there are a whole lot of firsts expected at this pop culture event.
While you can prepare for plenty of fierce outfits, makeup looks from Charlotte Tilbury and shoes by Brian Atwood, organizers are also planning for plenty of firsts once cameras start rolling in New York City.
As Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Behati Prinsloo, Martha Hunt and more vets show off their looks, a few new faces will make history. Plus, this year's telecast will feature more performers than ever before. "My dreeeeeams are coming true!" Halsey shared on Instagram when announcing the news. Kelsea Ballerini added, "Brb working on my strut."
Before the show begins, take a look at just some of the history-making moments expected to happen at this year's show in our gallery below.
Courtesy of Victoria's Secret
We've seen the photo of Elsa Hosk wearing the 2018 Dream Angels Fantasy Bra and body chain adorned with more than 2,100 Swarovski created diamonds. But did you know the history-making bra took over 930 hours to create and has more than 71 carats with the center piece? For the first time ever, a version of the fantasy bra will be available online and in-store at Victoria's Secret ahead of the show on November 29 for $250.
Photo by Timur Emek/Getty Images
"WE DID IT PHILIPPINES!!!!!! What an honor it is to be the first Filipino to walk in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2018!!!" the supermodel shared on Instagram after finding out her role in the show. "Ahhhhhh I can't believe this!!"
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen
Following tradition, this year's show will feature some musical acts performing their biggest hits as the models strut their stuff. But in 2018, there's more artists than ever before. This year, Halsey, The Chainsmokers, Shawn Mendes, Rita Ora, Bebe Rexha, Kelsea Ballerini and The Struts will take the runway.
Article continues below
Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
When the model walks the runway, Barbara can count on her boyfriend to watch for the very first time. "I will be cheering her on very loudly, annoying her, embarrassing her," Dylan Sprouse joked to E! News at Heidi Klum's Halloween party.
Gotham/GC Images
The time has finally come for the America's Next Top Model alumna to walk the famous VS runway. "Thank you so much to my fans who have been pushing me forward to this point in my career," she shared on Instagram when the news was first announced. "I'm so blessed thank you Lord!! IM WALKING THE VICTORIA'S SECRET SHOW!" Winnie will be the first model that has vitiligo to walk.
Donato Sardella/WireImage
The Victoria's Secret x Mary Katrantzou capsule collection will make its debut on the runway at this year's Fashion Show. "Everything that Victoria's Secret creates is about a woman feeling confident and empowered—and also having fun with what she is wearing," Mary said in a previous statement to Harper's Bazaar. "This collaboration is going to be bold, fun and playful."
Article continues below
The 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show tapes in New York City this Thursday and will air December 2 on ABC.
