Tue., 6 Nov. 2018

KJ Apa

You can always count on your castmates to call you out. 

Riverdale star KJ Apa became the subject of his co-stars punchlines after he shared an adorable school portrait of himself as a kid. Check out the matching suit jacket and tie!

However, it was the gap between his two front teeth that got some of his fellow stars talking. "You look like you ate ice cream teeth first," Cole Sprouse joked in the Instagram comment section. Brother Dylan Sprouse added, "Shoulda kept the teeth bro."

Mark Consuelos chimed in, writing, "#FreeKJ."

Apa took the quips in stride and had a little fun. In a red carpet shot the actor posted on his profile, he edited out his current smile and replaced it with his OG teeth. 

Love Lives of Riverdale Stars

"@dylansprouse hey ur right," he quipped, responding to the actor's comment about keeping his old teeth. 

"I'm amazed at how fast you pushed this edit out," Dylan noted. 

"On my phone too- wasn't easy," Apa responded. 

However, the actor's fun at his own expense was not over. In a third shot, he edited his old school haircut onto the current red carpet shot. "Ffs this is getting out of control," he captioned it. 

As Cole added, "Haters will say it's photoshop."

Hey, KJ—thanks for the afternoon laughs. 

