Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Flashes Her Boob in a Sheer Dress

Tue., 6 Nov. 2018

Lourdes Leon, FDA / Vogue Fashion Fund, Sheer Dress

John Lamparski/WireImage

Good lord, Lourdes Leon!

Madonna's 22-year-old daughter made a rare red carpet appearance last night when she attended the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund 15th Anniversary Event at the Brooklyn Navy Yard. Wearing a sheer dress that exposed her right nipple, Leon made quite a bold style statement. While it was clearly intentional, E! News has blurred the photo of her posing for photographers.

Needless to say, the daring design wasn't intended to be worn with a bra.

Leon was dressed by Raul Lopez, founder of the Luar label; the Williamsburg-based designer has previously created looks for Future, Kylie Jenner, Solange Knowles and Kendrick Lamar.

Lopez was among the event's finalists, but he lost to Kerby Jean-Raymond of Pyer Moss. "I didn't win, but I feel like a winner and that's what counts. One door closes and 30 open," Lopez wrote on Instagram Stories. "I feel like a champ. [I'm] happy for this experience for the culture."

Photos

Madonna's Sweet Family Photos

It was a star-studded event, with 21 Savage, Uzo Aduba, La La Anthony, Emily Blunt, Chanel Iman, Carly Rae Jepsen, Karlie Kloss, Karolina Kurkova, Stella Maxwell, Ezra Miller, Hilary Rhoda, Shanina Shaik, Justine Skye, Dylan Sprouse and Anna Wintour hitting the red carpet.

E! News' Zanna Roberts Rassi was live on the scene to interview the night's biggest stars.

Leon, who arrived at the star-studded event with Lopez and Vashtie Kola, is slowly making a name for herself in the world of fashion. She made her New York Fashion Week debut in September, where she walked the runway in Gypsy Sport's Spring 2019 Ready-to-Wear show. And, back in 2011, the Hollywood scion co-created the Macy's Material Girl line with Madonna.

