Zayn Malik Didn't Make a Single Friend When He Was in One Direction

At least Zayn Malik has Gigi Hadid...?

In the December issue of British Vogue, the 25-year-old pop singer admits he didn't make a single friend before he quit One Direction in March 2015, effectively leaving Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson in the dust. "I have always been a bit like that, though—always a bit of an island," Malik says with a shrug. "I don't like to confer with too many people."

Reflecting on his time in the boy band, Malik admits the grueling schedule took a toll on his mental health, and it affected his relationships with Horan, Payne, Styles and Tomlinson. "We went from theaters, to arenas, to stadiums. There was never any sort of bridge between. Just boom, boom, boom. I guess that kind of progression to any mind—but especially when you're 17, 18—it kind of affects you a little bit. People take it different ways—especially when there are five different personalities," Malik tells the magazine. "The relationships had broken apart."