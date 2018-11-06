HGTV
by Elyse Dupre | Tue., 6 Nov. 2018 6:10 AM
HGTV
Joanna Gaines brought a very special guest to her Tuesday appearance on Today.
During her interview, her husband, Chip Gaines, carried their 4-month-old son, Crew, onto the set and let hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb hold their little bundle of joy.
"He is a gift," Gaines said about the baby boy, who slept through the interview. "We were talking the other day and saying how he has [slowed] down time for us."
Crew, who was born in June, is the couple's fifth child. They're also the proud parents to Drake, 13; Ella, 11; Duke, 9; and Emmie Kay, 8. But would the shiplap sweethearts ever consider adding a sixth child to their family?
"He wants him to have a sister," Joanna said, referencing her hubby. "I mean, I love the process of being pregnant. I love giving birth."
Still, she didn't give a final answer.
For now, it looks like her first five are loving their roles as big brothers and sisters.
"They're obsessed with him, and it really is one of those things where I have to fight to hold him," the Fixer Upper star said.
It seems like they're quite the little helpers, too. Joanna said they pitch in "so much."
"That's why, really, the idea—not that we're having more—but the idea…it's just so easy. When you have a gap from 8 to this, newborn, it's easy," she said.
In addition to having her baby boy make his morning show debut, Joanna talked about her new home design book, Homebody. Even Chip couldn't resist getting in on the fun and crashed both his wife's interview and Al Roker's weather segment.
Something you don’t see every day… @chipgaines helping @alroker with the weather! pic.twitter.com/cTai3Qo7ES— TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 6, 2018
Watch the video to see their interview.
Paige and Lana's Spat Over Room Assignments Threatens to Ruin Their Girls Trip to Lake Tahoe on Total Divas
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?