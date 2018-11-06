Chip and Joanna Gaines' Baby Boy Crew Makes the Cutest TV Debut

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., 6 Nov. 2018 6:10 AM

Joanna Gaines brought a very special guest to her Tuesday appearance on Today

During her interview, her husband, Chip Gaines, carried their 4-month-old son, Crew, onto the set and let hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb hold their little bundle of joy.

 "He is a gift," Gaines said about the baby boy, who slept through the interview. "We were talking the other day and saying how he has [slowed] down time for us." 

Crew, who was born in June, is the couple's fifth child. They're also the proud parents to  Drake, 13; Ella, 11; Duke, 9; and Emmie Kay, 8. But would the shiplap sweethearts ever consider adding a sixth child to their family?

"He wants him to have a sister," Joanna said, referencing her hubby. "I mean, I love the process of being pregnant. I love giving birth."

Still, she didn't give a final answer.

For now, it looks like her first five are loving their roles as big brothers and sisters. 

"They're obsessed with him, and it really is one of those things where I have to fight to hold him," the Fixer Upper star said.

It seems like they're quite the little helpers, too. Joanna said they pitch in "so much." 

"That's why, really, the idea—not that we're having more—but the idea…it's just so easy. When you have a gap from 8 to this, newborn, it's easy," she said.

In addition to having her baby boy make his morning show debut, Joanna talked about her new home design book, Homebody. Even Chip couldn't resist getting in on the fun and crashed both his wife's interview and Al Roker's weather segment.

Watch the video to see their interview.

