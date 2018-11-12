First off, we stayed on Kings Road in the area known as "Fortress Hill", which is very city central. We were conveniently situated only two minutes by foot from the MTR station, definitely our preferred mode of transportation to get us all around.

For our 27th birthday last month, we thought why not travel to a city we had never explored before? We had heard so many great things from our friends about this place, we decided to find out for ourselves… hello, Hong Kong!

Here, we're going to share with you guys all the notable sights, food, and of course Instagrammable locations that we happily discovered!

Photo: Courtesy of Elizabeth & Maria Rahajeng Yum Cha For a more refined and playful dim sum place, head to Yum Cha. This eatery is known for their super adorable and photogenic buns. We ordered their popular custard and BBQ piggy buns and they were so good! Their service was definitely one of the best during our trip with friendly, smiling and patient waiters – not something you get much of in HK. Address: Nan Fung Tower, #2, Nan Fung Place, 173 Des Voeux Road, Central, Hong Kong

Photo: Courtesy of Elizabeth & Maria Rahajeng Dim Dim Sum This quaint, bustling restaurant not only has the stamp of approval from locals, but it's also internationally acclaimed, being named one of 101 best places to eat in the world by Newsweek in 2012. Expect long queues, we waited around 40 minutes during lunch hours for a table. We took advantage of this time to mark our orders from the extensive dim sum menu. Soon enough we were brought our piping hot steamed bamboo baskets filled with piggy custard buns, steamed pork buns and ribs, chicken feet, shrimp dumplings, and fried wontons to name a few. Delicious and fresh, definitely worth a visit! Address: Mong Kok, 112 Tung Choi Street, Hong Kong 000000, China

Photo: Courtesy of Elizabeth & Maria Rahajeng Tai Kwun Visit the city's biggest heritage conservation project – former Hong Kong Central Police Station and Victoria Prison turned cultural complex. After an 8-year restoration worth US $485 million, this is a space providing a wide range of heritage, contemporary art, performing arts and an array of cafes and restaurants to enjoy. It was quite interesting to see and be inside the original features of the Victoria Prison, such as the cramped cells where prisoners were held and the original court yard where inmates would gather. Address: 10 Hollywood Road, Central, Hong Kong Island

Photo: Courtesy of Elizabeth & Maria Rahajeng Tiger Sugar One of the most popular bubble tea outlets in town, of course we had to have our hands on it! We arrived at 11am when the shop opens and there was already a hefty queue lined up outside. Thank goodness we only waited 10 minutes in line! We decided to order their authentic milk with brown sugar, black tea and boba. They stir-fry sugarcane brown sugar to make their sugar syrup then mix it with fresh milk creating line and patterns similar to a tiger! Verdict: it's definitely different with a delicious mix of caramel and brown sugar, but we've heard people waiting in line for 1-2 hours for this. That is insane. Not worth it! Get here at 11am on the dot and avoid those crazy lines! Address: 36 Jardine's Bazaar, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong

Photo: Courtesy of Elizabeth & Maria Rahajeng Choi Hung Estate Beware, this photogenic basketball court located on top of a parking lot will be super packed with photo enthusiasts! You've probably seen this hotspot on social media. Its fun colors both on the court and on the apartment buildings in the background are the perfect backdrop for a quintessential ‘I made it to HK!' Instagram post. Address: 2 Tse Wai Ave, Ngau Chi Wan, Hong Kong

Photo: Courtesy of Elizabeth & Maria Rahajeng Lok Wah South Estate Garage If you're like us and can't pass a unique and photogenic photo op even though it's 40 minutes out of town via MTR + bus / taxi, then this is a MUST visit. These blue pillared walls are located on top of another parking lot (not too far from Choi Hung Estate). We visited during midday, which is actually the best time to visit, because there is so much direct sunlight and the shadows of the bars become really defined to give you that perfect shot. Address: Lok Wah South Estate, 70 Chun Wah Road, Ngau Tau Kok, Hong Kong; or try searching "Le Huanan Parking" on Google Maps