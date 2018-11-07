Asian Hottie Chris Pang is Taking Part in the Charlie’s Angels Reboot

  • By
    &

by Adriel Chiun | Wed., 7 Nov. 2018 7:34 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Chris Pang, Crazy Rich Asians

Warner Bros. Pictures

Fresh off his meteoric Crazy Rich Asians high, Asian-Australian heartthrob Chris Pang has just been confirmed to be one of the male leads in the remake of the hit '70s pop-cultural phenomenon. Pang, who took to Twitter to announce his involvement in the film, broke the Internet when his excited fans flooded him with words of congratulations and retweeted him.

Any Millennial or earlier will remember Pang from the recent box office success that is Crazy Rich Asians, where he played Nick Young's ultimate best friend/brother-from-another-mother Colin Khoo.

Chris Pang, Crazy Rich Asians Premiere

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Pang joins the eternally-brooding actress and face of luxury fashion house Chanel's Kristen Stewart; Pink Ranger and Disney's soon-to-be Princess Jasmine in next year's live-action Aladdin, Naomi Scott, and British actress Ella Balinska, daughter of supermodel and TV chef Lorraine Pascale — as the trio of iconic flaxen, raven and Titian haired heroines.

The new Charlie's Angels is directed by comedic genius Elizabeth Banks, of the Hunger Games trilogy and Pitch Perfect-fame, who also writes and stars in the film as one of the three Bosley characters. Patrick Stewart and Djimon Honsou will play the other two. English stud muffin Sam Claflin, from The Riot Club, Hunger Games, and Me Before You, and Netflix's Friends With Benefits star Nat Faxon have also both been confirmed to be in the film, playing undisclosed roles.

Sam Claflin

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Previously, Banks has directed the second installment of Pitch Perfect in 2015.

The film is currently in production and opens worldwide on 1 November 2019.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Charlie's Angels , Movies , Elizabeth Banks , Kristen Stewart , Sam Claflin , Top Stories
Latest News
Legacies

Legacies and Its Monsters Are Filling the Buffy-Sized Hole In Our Hearts

Shawn Mendes, 2018 Victorias Secret Fashion Show, Runway

Shawn Mendes Catches the Attention of This Model at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Halsey, 2018 Victorias Secret Show, Runway

Halsey Channels Her Inner Angel at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy Had No Interest in Giving Anyone Good News This Week

The Weeknd, Bella Hadid, MET Gala 2016, Inside Party Pics, Exclusive

The Weeknd Cheers on Girlfriend Bella Hadid at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

ESC: Victoria's Secret, Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid Shares What It's Like to Walk With Bella Hadid in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Winnie Harlow, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Runway

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2018: Every Look From the Runway

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.