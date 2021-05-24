Crown Jewel Intrigue: Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Diana, Camilla and the Epic Tale of Royal Tiaras

Uneasy lies the head that wears a crown.

Quite literally.

"You can't look down to read the speech, you have to take the speech up. Because if you did, your neck would break and it would fall off," Queen Elizabeth II said in the BBC One documentary The Coronation, in which the monarch summed up the 2 1/2-pound Imperial State Crown, which is bedazzled with 2,868 diamonds, 17 sapphires, 11 emeralds and hundreds of pearls.

"There are some disadvantages to crowns but otherwise they are quite important things," the queen added. Conveniently, she only wears it occasionally, when she presides over the annual opening of Parliament or, as the film chronicled, at the 65th anniversary of her own coronation. (For her Diamond Jubilee in 1897, Queen Victoria purposely declined wearing a crown in favor of a bonnet, much to her children's horror. To Victoria, it represented how she saw herself, as mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, as opposed to just a ruler, after 60 years on the throne.)