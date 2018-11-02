by Alanah Joseph | Fri., 2 Nov. 2018 12:54 PM
If most boots are made for walking, Kerry Washington's boots are made for strutting.
No one wear boots like the Scandal star. From street style to the red carpet, we've taken notice of the Hollywood star's epic footwear collection over a period of time. While celebs have showed a longtime affinity for over-the-knee boots, she wears every version available with style and flare. Red hot over-the-knee boots, embellished ankle boots, pink boots, everyday boots—if you love the closed-toe shoes, you're sure to find a drool-worthy pair in her wardrobe.
Here's the thing: Kerry has a love for designer pairs. Her closet is filled with Stuart Weitzman, Tamara Mellon, Christian Louboutin and more. So, if you're ready to make an investment or get inspired, you'll want to take a closer look.
Check out her best boots below!
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
At the Film Independent Spirit Awards 2018, the Scandal actress paired a floral, pleated dress with a pair of lace-up, pink booties. She also made her feminine style edgy with beautiful plaits that run into a long, low ponytail.
SHOP
Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Once the Oscars were over, Kerry headed to the Vanity Fair After-Party in super-hot, high heel over-the-knee boots, paired with a leather dress.
Article continues below
BG017/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
The star kept it casual with black denim, a grey top and white leather jacket, but added a little Hollywood glitz with black ankle boots with a glittering heel.
Article continues below
James Devaney/GC Images
For her appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the Confirmation star was pretty pink, matching her coat to her pointy-toe ankle boots.
Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Kerry isn't afraid to rock an edgy look, as seen by her black satin pants, sheer top and embellished ankle boots.
Article continues below
Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Venturelli/WireImage
Bringing another boot style on to the red carpet, the actress sported mesh ankle boots with floral details—an attention-grabbing choice of footwear.
Article continues below
Raymond Hall/GC Images
The star is red hot with over-the-knee boots, a black bag and plaid mini dress while heading to the set of Good Morning America.
Walter McBride/Getty Images
In celebration of Good Grief, the Scandal star stuns in all-black, including a sweater, leather pants and leather ankle boots.
Article continues below
Walter McBride/Getty Images
The Confirmation star paired her leather top and white skirt with a high slit with black suede over-the-knee boots.
Article continues below
Ronda Rousey, Joan Jett and More! Here Are the 5 Things We're Most Excited to See at WrestleMania 35
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?