UPDATE: Alec Baldwin was arraigned in a New York courtroom on Monday following his arrest earlier this month for an alleged altercation over a parking spot.

According to NBC News, Baldwin was charged with attempted assault and harassment charges, which were deemed misdemeanor and violation-level charges, respectively. Per the AP (via USA Today), Baldwin had originally been arrested for assault and harassment; however prosecutors downgraded the charges on Monday.

Per NBC News, Baldwin's attorney said video evidence would prove the actor didn't do anything wrong during the arraignment. Deadline also reported the actor didn't enter a plea or say anything during his court appearance.

According to NBC News, the hearing lasted less than a minute, and Baldwin was released on his own recognizance.

He is due back in court in January.

---

Alec Baldwin was arrested in New York on Friday for alleged assault.

The New York Police Department confirmed to E! News the actor was being held in custody for allegedly punching a man over a parking spot. He was held at the 6th precinct until Friday afternoon. According to the authorities, the alleged altercation happened at 1:30 p.m. EST at W 10th Street between University and Broadway. According to WNBC, the victim was taken to Lenox Hill Hospital after complaining of pain.

Per the Deputy Commissioner of Public Information, the It's Complicated star was charged with assault and harassment and was given a desk appearance ticket. His court date is scheduled for later this month.

Following the arrest, Baldwin tweeted, "Normally, I would not comment on something as egregiously misstated as today's story. However, the assertion that I punched anyone over a parking spot is false. I wanted to go on the record stating as much. I realize that it has become a sport to tag people [with] as many negative charges and defaming allegations as possible for the purposes of clickbait entertainment. Fortunately, no matter how reverberating the echoes, it doesn't make the statements true."