After some visa delays, 90 Day Fiancé's Larissa finally reunited with her American beau Colt and…she's not exactly thrilled? In the exclusive preview above, the 31-year-old Brazilian makes her away around the Las Vegas home Colt, 33, shares with his mother. To say she's not impressed would be an understatement.
"I don't like the house because it's small," Larissa says, critiquing the lack of furniture and the kitschy decorations, which include a slot machine.
"I like the house, but I think we should move to a new house with pool," she tells Colt. She wants a bigger house, she wants her perception of the American dream. Mind you this is her first day in Las Vegas.
"In three hours, I hate Las Vegas and I would like to move to other planet, but I can't, so I would like to move to other house," she says.
Colt is at a loss for words and actions. Then, things only get worse when Larissa isn't feeling the beef stew dinner and singles out the in-home slot machine again, which was a present from Colt's late father to his mother, Debbie. The tense first meeting ends in tears.
"I wanted it to go really good," Debbie cries. "And it's not. I thought it would be easier."
Colt and Larissa met via social media. Prior to the proposal and move to the United States, Larissa met Colt in Mexico where he proposed after just five days. Is Larissa here just for a ticket to the United States?
90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays, 8 p.m. on TLC.