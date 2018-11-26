Jason Mraz Really Does Know A Lot More Than He Lets On

  • By
    &

by Pakkee Tan | Mon., 26 Nov. 2018 6:22 PM

It's been close to 16 years since the 'Geek in the Pink' Jason Mraz dropped his first single album, but he'll be the first to admit that he still doesn't know much, for sure.

"I [...] know that the more I know, the less I know," he admits in our exclusive video interview above.

Jason Mraz, 2018 BNP Paribas WTA Finals Singapore

This, after being a force in the feel good music genre for the better part of the past two decades, and having just released his sixth studio album, Know., comes a surprise to us.

He continues, "I'm very lucky to have had a career in music, and my only job is to show up onto a stage and sing these songs... that is a huge blessing and it has made my life very sweet."

Read

So Fetch! Ariana Grande Teases a Mean Girls and Legally Blonde-Inspired Music Video

Indeed, the Grammy Award-winning singer's one night-only stop in Singapore for the 2018 BNP Paribas WTA Finals Singapore had the distinction of being his only Asian stop this year, but he promised to be back to Asia in 2019 for more performances.

"My tour, from today, for the next year, will continue to circumnavigate the globe, and it will include coming back to Asia in May," he shares.

Can't wait? Well, You and I both.

Watch the full interview in our video above to hear him talk about gatecrashing weddings, how love is the answer, and, after all this time, which song still manages to get his fans moving.

Watch

Jason Mraz Takes the E!Q in 42 | E! News Asia

