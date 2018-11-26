by Pakkee Tan | Mon., 26 Nov. 2018 6:22 PM
It's been close to 16 years since the 'Geek in the Pink' Jason Mraz dropped his first single album, but he'll be the first to admit that he still doesn't know much, for sure.
"I [...] know that the more I know, the less I know," he admits in our exclusive video interview above.
This, after being a force in the feel good music genre for the better part of the past two decades, and having just released his sixth studio album, Know., comes a surprise to us.
He continues, "I'm very lucky to have had a career in music, and my only job is to show up onto a stage and sing these songs... that is a huge blessing and it has made my life very sweet."
Indeed, the Grammy Award-winning singer's one night-only stop in Singapore for the 2018 BNP Paribas WTA Finals Singapore had the distinction of being his only Asian stop this year, but he promised to be back to Asia in 2019 for more performances.
"My tour, from today, for the next year, will continue to circumnavigate the globe, and it will include coming back to Asia in May," he shares.
Can't wait? Well, You and I both.
Watch the full interview in our video above to hear him talk about gatecrashing weddings, how love is the answer, and, after all this time, which song still manages to get his fans moving.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?