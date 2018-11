"I think fashion used to be very small, very exclusive," said Eva Chen, Head of Fashion Partnerships at Instagram, "... it [was] very invite-only. And now, because of Instagram, fashion is for the whole world."

Catching up with the delightful Chen as she rushed about New York Fashion Week for shows and appointments, E! News Asia host Winnie Wen talked to the social media personality about her favourite accounts to follow, what she looks out for on social media and the one hashtag that she's guilty of overusing.

Watch our exclusive video above!