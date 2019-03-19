UPDATE (3/19/2019): Marion "Pooch" Hall has pleaded no contest to misdemeanor DUI and child endangerment, per L.A. courts. He was sentenced to three years probation and a three-month alcohol program. He also has to take a one-year parenting class.

Hall is set for a progress report on June 1.

______

UPDATE: The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office confirmed Marion "Pooch" Hall is being charged for child abuse and allegedly drinking and driving on the night of Oct. 3. In a statement, the DA's office wrote: "If convicted as charged, Hall faces a possible maximum sentence of six years in state prison."

The case remains under investigation by the Burbank Police Department.

______

Marion "Pooch" Hall was arrested for DUI and felony child endangerment on Wednesday night.

The Ray Donovan actor was driving in Burbank, Calif. around 7:30 p.m. when his car collided with a parked vehicle. According to Burbank Police, when police officers arrived, witnesses reported seeing a man driving a sedan weaving in and out of traffic with a small child seated on his lap. One witness reported seeing the child's hands on the steering wheel. This driver ultimately collided with a parked vehicle and was detained at the scene on suspicion of driving under the influence.