These Rescue Dogs Save People!

Los Angeles Times
by Katherine Riley | Thu., 22 Oct. 2015 6:00 AM
Presented by Subaru
Los Angeles Times
Did you know that adopting a dog not only rescues the dog but it could also give back to your community? Many former shelter pets go on to become contributing members of society by working as therapy animals, service animals and even part of search-and-rescue teams.
Check out these dogs who did just that!
UCLA People-Animal Connection/Shelter Me
Chow Chow-border collie mix Bella was rescued as a stray on the streets of Los Angeles. After finding her forever home, Bella trained to become a registered therapy dog with Pet Partners—and she passed her evaluation with a perfect score!
Now Bella brings comfort and smiles to hospital patients and staff as part of UCLA Medical Center's nationally recognized People-Animal Connection therapy dog program.
Animal Farm Foundation
Pit bull rescue Jericho was trained to be a service dog with the Animal Farm Foundation, whose mission is to secure equal treatment and opportunity for this often-misunderstood breed mix.
As a service dog, Jericho performs tasks such as opening doors, retrieving items and bracing his owner, Matthew, as he transfers from his wheelchair.
Los Angeles Times
Golden retriever Harley was rescued from a Humane Society shelter by the Search Dog Foundation. With his high energy, Harley sailed through search-and-rescue training and was placed with his human partner, Sacramento firefighter Rob Cima.
Harley was part of rescue efforts for both 9/11 and Hurricane Rita in 2005. This former shelter dog served his community and country well before passing away in 2006.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?