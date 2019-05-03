UPDATE!

Vince Vaughn Faces 3 Years Probation After DUI Case Is Dismissed

by Corinne Heller | Fri., 3 May. 2019 3:48 PM

Vince Vaughn Mug Shot, Mugshot

Manhattan Beach Police Department

UPDATE: Vince Vaughn is pleading no contest to one misdemeanor count of alcohol-related reckless driving. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office shared that the actor's attorney entered the plea on his behalf. Upon the submission of the plea, the Wedding Crashers star was immediately sentenced to summary probation for three years and is required to complete a three-month alcohol program and pay fines. Should Vaugn be stopped by law enforcement during his probation, he is not allowed to refuse a preliminary alcohol screening test. Moreover, he was given a Watson Advisement which warns that "if he drives under the influence and a person is killed, he could be charged with murder."

_______

Vince Vaughn pleaded not guilty to three misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage, driving with 0.08 percent blood-alcohol content or higher, and refusing to comply with a peace officer or to submit to an inspection, stemming from his June arrest. His attorney entered the plea on behalf of the 48-year-old actor in a courtroom in Torrance, California on Friday, October 19.

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Dec. 14.

_______

Vince Vaughn was arrested and charged on Sunday with misdemeanor DUI and resisting arrest.

Photos

Best (or Worst) Mug Shots Ever

The 48-year-old Swingers and Wedding Crashers star was stopped at a sobriety checkpoint after midnight and taken into custody by Manhattan Beach police for driving under the influence, police said in a statement to E! News. He was booked into jail around 4 a.m. and also charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing officers.

An unidentified male passenger was also arrested on charges of obstructing officers and public intoxication, the official said.

Vaughn's bail was set at $5,000. Both he and his passenger were later released from custody. The actor's mug shot was later released.

If convicted as charged, the actor faces up to 360 days in county jail.

(Originally published Sunday, June 10, 2018 at 1:33 p.m. PST)

