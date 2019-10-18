Inside the Surprisingly Private World of Karlie Kloss

For someone who shared a video recapping "118 things that happened in 2018," Karlie Klossstill holds her most important cards close to the chest. Especially the hearts.

The multifaceted supermodel married longtime love Joshua Kushner one year ago today in a ceremony that could've been mistaken for an elopement, so cloaked in secrecy it was, if not for the breathtaking custom Dior dress the bride showed off on her Instagram and the fact that 80 members of their inner circle were invited to the intimate affair, which included a traditional Jewish ceremony, in upstate New York.

As planned, the newlyweds followed their autumn nuptials with a big country-western-themed wedding party, held in Wyoming in June—picture-perfect, even with the groom was on crutches.

"Lean on me," Kloss captioned a photo of them on the dance floor.