On the Scene: Here's What's Hot in Hollywood

Keeping up with what's hot and what's not in Hollywood is certainly no easy feat.
Whether you want all of the details on the buzziest new restaurant that has quickly become an A-List hive, to a celebrity must-have beauty product, to the trendiest new workout that all of the who's who in Tinsletown are trying, we're here to keep you in-the-know.
So sit back, relax, and take a peek at the must know people, places and things to help you stay ahead of the curve and completely on the pulse of what's going on:
House of Harlow 1960 x REVOLVE is the ready-to-wear extension of Nicole Richie's successful jewelry & accessories brand. As one of REVOLVE's top 5 best selling brands, the line has expanded to now include shoes, handbags, swimwear, and sunglasses launching in January 2019.
Kim and Kourtney Kardahsian's favorite gym accessory is now available in a multitude of the most perfect pastel colors! Amanda Lee, personal trainer to the sisters who help sculpt the famous Kardashian bottom, created these fanny packs designed so you can be hands free during your workout. Finished with an adjustable buckled strap you can throw around your waist for a stress-free gym session.
The late David Cassidy's son, Beau Cassidy, is opening an extended-stay apartment complex in WeHo, the El Pasadero Inn features history Spanish architecture and is expected to be a successful addition to the Cassidy family portfolio.
After his father's passing, Beau Cassidy continued to pursue his love for music and acting (even performing in shows in Las Vegas). With a hunger for something more, Beau turned to real estate and tirelessly worked on flipping El Pasadero residency beautifully into what it is today.
Kourtney Kardashian stopped by the White Fox Swim 100% Salty Collection launch at Catch LA in West Hollywood, Calif. alongside Rumer Willis, Peta Mergatroyd and many more famous faces.
Celebs such as Kim Kardashianand Jessica Alba have all received La Fleur Bouquets celebrating the birth of their respective little ones this year. The best part? The real flowers last well over a year! Now that's a gift that keeps on giving.
Believe it or not, there was a Teen Wolf reunion at Jalapeno Pete's in Studio City, Calif. Sources tell E! News former Teen Wolf co-stars Tyler Posey and Dylan O'Brien were spotted on a double date at the low-key eatery enjoying happy hour on the patio on July 26.
On the East Coast, Ariana Grande was spotted grocery shopping at Wegmans in Fayetteville, New York with Machine Gun Kelly, according to an eyewitness. The pop star was in the area visiting fiancé Pete Davidson while he films a movie.
On the West Coast, sources tell E! News that John Cena was recently spotted stocking up on three thousand dollars-worth of wine at a Vons near the San Diego, Calif. mansion he bought for his ex-fiancée Nikki Bella.
Anna Faris brought along beau Michael Barrett to San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, July 21 where the Mom star was busy recording her Unqualified podcast. The duo stopped by the Warner Bros. boat where they enjoyed Casamigos Tequila cocktails and according to a source, Barrett was a perfect gentleman doting on Anna by ordering and holding her drinks while she socialized. Now that's love, you guys.
It's no secret that Justin Bieber loves to stay in tip-top shape, so it should come as no surprise that the Biebs was spotted by fans refueling at Earth Bar in Santa Monica, Calif. On July 25
Eyewitnesses tell E! News Brooklyn Beckham was spotted getting pretty cozy with a mystery woman while out to lunch with friends and younger brother Cruz Beckham at Tocaya in West Hollywood, Calif. On Jul 21.
Slade Smiley
Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Gretchen Rossi and Bachelor in Paradise's Colton Underwood attended the Aesthetic Everything Beauty Expo 2018 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Actress Caitlin O'Connor, Bravo's Ali Levine and NFL Network's host Taylor Bisciotti and many more also stopped by the big event.
Shahs of Sunset star Mercedes Javid stopped by the Mondrian Los Angeles to celebrate the launch of Vanderpupcation—the new Vanderpump Pets featured room package collaboration with a give back to the Vanderpump Dogs Foundation.
Lauren Pesce's got her something new for her Nov. 1 wedding to Jersey Shore's Mike Sorrentino: a slimmed down nose! She recently underwent rhinoplasty under the care of Dr. John Paul Tutela, who sees many brides for cosmetic treatments before their big day. "I am absolutely thrilled with her results," he tells E! News. Pesce couldn't be happier, telling us Dr. Tutela "is the only surgeon I felt comfortable with. Mike loves it!"
Pop & Bottle's superfood almond lattes are the latest popular trend in plant-based, organic food and drink options among Hollywood insiders. Priyanka Chopra's manager, Anjula Acharia, loves Pop & Bottle so much that she invested in the company. DJ Steve Aoki also loves Pop & Bottle, and Savan Kotecha, a songwriter that works with Ariana Grande who has invested in the brand, keeps a variety of flavors in his studio for his health-conscious artists.