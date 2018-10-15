Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson aren't the first celebrity couple to call off an engagement.
Over the weekend, news broke that the pop star and Saturday Night Live comedian had split following a brief—yet very public—relationship. Pete, 24, and Ariana, 25, made it just four months as husband and wife-to be before realizing they just weren't meant to walk down the aisle.
As one source described to E! News, it was the "No Tears Left to Cry" songstress who pulled the plug on the engagement. "Pete has really been there for Ariana," explained the insider, "and she will always have a special place in her heart for him, but told him that right now is not the best time."
"She has been struggling emotionally and is not in a situation where she should plan a wedding," another source revealed. "She had to take a step back and just breathe for a minute. She's been completely overwhelmed and wants to slow down."
So while fans continue to mourn the demise of "Petiana" (for now at least), look back at 14 fellow one-time soulmates who went their separate ways soon before tying the knot.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson
Only four months after the Saturday Night Live star proposed to the pop singer with a $100,000 engagement ring, the couple pumped the brakes on their whirlwind romance and officially called it quits.
Lester Cohen/WireImage
Jude Law & Sienna Miller
While they engaged on Christmas Day 2004, things got complicated in 2005 when the actor had to apologize for bad behavior. "I just want to say I am deeply ashamed and upset that I've hurt Sienna and the people most close to us," he said in a statement to the British Press Association. "I want to publicly apologize to Sienna and our respective families for the pain that I have caused." They later called it quits.
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
John Cena & Nikki Bella
After six years together, the Total Bellas stars announced they are parting ways. "While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another," the couple shared with E! News. "We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives."
Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Britney Spears & Jason Trawick
While the pair got engaged in late 2011, they ended things in early 2013. And yes, the "Piece of Me" singer returned the $90,000 3.5-carat diamond engagement ring.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Lady Gaga & Taylor Kinney
After getting engaged on Valentine's Day 2015. the two decided to call it quits in July 2016. The "Born This Way" singer has since moved on with Christian Carino.
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage for The Recording Academy
Sheryl Crow & Lance Armstrong
The singer and cycling champion got engaged in 2005 after dating for almost two years. Unfortunately, they announced their split in 2006.
Xposure/AKM-GSI
Sienna Miller & Tom Sturridge
After announcing their engagement in 2012, the couple welcomed a daughter. It was reported in July 2015, however, that the couple ended their engagement. They continue to co-parent and have reunited several times since then.
FabFitFun
Ben Higgins & Lauren Bushnell
While Bachelor Nation couples have a habit of calling it quits before a wedding, this relationship hurt fans a little more than the rest.
John Salangsang/Invision/AP
Courteney Cox & Johnny McDaid
Back in December 2015, a source confirmed to E! News that the Friends star and her rocker beau ending their engagement. They have remained friendly since.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Brad Pitt & Gwyneth Paltrow
The pair got engaged in late 1996 after meeting on the set of Se7en. Things, however, turned a corner partly because of age. "I was such a kid," Gwyneth told Howard Stern's Sirius XM radio show in 2015. "I mean I was 22 when we met and it's taken me until 40 to get my head out of my ass. You can't make a decision when you're 22 years old."
Angela Weiss/Getty Images
Ruby Rose & Phoebe Dahl
The Orange Is the New Black star and her designer fiancée called off their engagement in December 2015. "It's completely amicable and they wish each other the best," a source shared with E! News.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for FOX
Emma Roberts & Evan Peters
After three years together, the American Horror Story co-stars ended their engagement. "The breakup was amicable—there was no drama whatsoever," a source told Just Jared.
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Tara Reid & Carson Daly
In summer 2001, the couple's engagement and relationship was over. "When something's not right, it's not right," Tara told the New York Daily News.
Sony
Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez
Days before their wedding, the couple postponed the date due to what they said was "excessive media attention." Over the next few months, however, they began to spend time apart that led to an announcement that they had split.
INFPhoto.com
Nick Cannon & Selita Ebanks
Five months after getting engaged, the former America's Got Talent host and supermodel called it quits. "Selita and Nick are taking a break to focus on their careers but still very much love each other and remain the best of friends," her rep said.