Yes, There's a Sexy Halloween Costume for That

by Jake Thompson | Wed., 18 Sep. 2019 4:00 AM
If you're like us, as soon as Labor Day is over, Halloween is on our minds. Specifically: Where's the cool parties and what are we gonna BE for said parties?
Whether you've been planning for months, or you're down to the wire, landing on a crowd-pleasing Halloween costume that makes you feel great is tricky, but doable.
There's loads of factors to put into play: like, for instance, what kind of event are you attending? Maybe you've been crushing it extra hard at the gym and you want to showcase the new you. Whatever the affair is, there's one underlying factor that will never lead you in the wrong direction: the "sexy" costume.
You know the kind: a wholesome idea in theory (a unicorn or Minnie Mouse, perhaps) or a nerdy homage (Harry Potter, maybe) put through the Halloween costume gods blender in reworked into a sexy showcase (i.e. form fitting and skin-baring).
To quote Mean Girls alum Cady Heron, "Halloween is the one time of year a girl can dress like a total slut and no other girl can say anything about it."
That being said, we've pulled a cornucopia of sexy costumes—from Pennywise to Bob Ross—to help get you in the spirit of the season.
Be the ultimate It girl in this not-so-scary Pennywise-inspired costume.
Soar to new heights in this sexy Top Gun reimagining.
Riddle me this: Why be Batman when you can be a sexy villain in this cute romper with top hat?
Score major Gryffindor points in this sexy Hogwarts student getup.
Land on the moon in this sexy space babe look.
All we have to say is: Scoops Ahoy, matey!
Be unbreakable in this sexy mutant leotard!
Partygoers will surely want to take pictures with you in this sexy Tim Burton-inspired costume.
We already have your Instagram caption for the night: "I'm a mouse, DUH!"
Punk meets playful in this sexy Tina-esque costume.
Wild out in this sweet deer onesie with leg warmers.
Be the boss of the playground in this Angelica-inspired number.
Nightlife has a new queen! Be a nocturnal hottie in this sexy raccoon jumper with detachable fur hoodie.
Who knew a ladybug could be sexy? This polka dot two piece with suspenders says so!
Yes, you read that correctly: Sexy. Dumbo. Costume.
Unleash your wild side in this sexy Cowardly Lioness costume.
Show them how the West was fun in this hot girl summer set. Yeehaw!
Add some Euphoria-inspired make-up and you've got yourself a dreamy design.
Take a walk on the dark side with this sexy Venom-inspired romper.
Ditch the painting canvas and be walking art in this sexy Bob Ross costume.
Brighten up the party in this sexy Tinkerbell-inspired moment.
Spin webs on the dance floor in this sexy one piece.
The galaxy will thank you for rocking this intergalactic look!
You'll catch 'em all in this Pokémon-inspired ensemble.
The force will be with you in this Stormtrooper-inspired look.
Switch up gender norms in this sexy Deadpool-inspired jumpsuit.
