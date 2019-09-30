The Truth About Brad Pitt's Post-Divorce Dating Life

Who could have possibly imagined a time when women would be scrambling to deny reports that they were dating Brad Pitt?

Messy, excessively drawn-out divorce aside, this is Brad. Pitt. Six-time Oscar nominee, two-time recipient of People's Sexiest Man Alive honors, the man who stumped for everyone to have the chance to wed and raved about having children, "It's a true joy and a very profound love. You can write a book, you can make a movie, you can paint a painting, but having kids is the most extraordinary thing I've ever taken on."

And yet most recently it was spiritual healer and jewelry designer Sat Hari Khalsa who has joined a not all that short list of ladies who have emphatically denied they were ever romantically involved with the 55-year-old actor, a source decrying a report that the friends had upgraded their platonic relationship as "entirely false."

Sure, the pals attended the Sept. 18 after party for his latest film, Ad Astra, but Khalsa interacted far more with a female friend than Pitt, a fellow reveler told E! News: "At no point during the party did there appear to be an obvious PDA or any indication that they were romantic."