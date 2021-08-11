Tour Inside MDLNY's Jaw-Dropping $30 Million, 88th Floor Penthouse

Watch : Inside the Most Expensive Reality Real Estate

Now, this is a true million dollar view.

An exclusive sneak peek at tomorrow's Million Dollar Listing New York, airing Aug. 12, captures realtor Steve Gold falling in love with his dream penthouse. Too bad it's just a listing appointment!

Steve tours the sprawling penthouse 88A at 15 Hudson Yards that recently came on the market. "Holy shizzle," Steve utters as he walks through the stunning 5,211 square foot home. "This room is unlike anything I've seen in New York City real estate."

The luxe apartment sits 900 feet in the sky, with "amazing" unobstructed 270 degree views and double height, 26-foot ceilings. The entire home is centered around a "four-leaf clover shape," according to the developer. Jaw-dropping curved glass windows wrap around the central living room to frame the gorgeous view of Manhattan.

With a dining table for ten people and a double-sided obsidian fireplace as a formal centerpiece, it's clear that interior designer Joan Behnke had entertaining in mind. The four bedroom, five-and-a-half bathroom home also boasts a "casual" open concept kitchen and home office.