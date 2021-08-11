All the Secrets on How MTV's The Challenge Is Really Cast

Oh, you thought the world's biggest sporting event was over now that the 2020 Olympics have come to an end? Don't let T.J. Lavin hear you say that.

The Challenge returns for its 37th season on Wednesday, Aug. 11, and it's easily the MTV reality hit's most ambitious season yet. Spies, Lies and Allies features 17 international players alongside the United States' finest, including returning champ and legendary Challenger C.T. Tamburello. But, more importantly, this season's cast is made up of the same amount of rookies as veterans, bringing in competitors from Survivor, Love Island and other franchises.

And if you thought winning The Challenge was hard, imagine assembling the cast for it, which is exactly what supervising producer and casting lead Skye Topic has been doing since season 26. If the show is a circus, consider Topic the ringleader, assembling and managing the talent that makes it to the main stage. And she broke down her process in an interview with E! News, opening up about taking the show global, the difference between a good reality TV contestant and a Challenger and which rookies to keep an eye on in Spies, Lies and Allies.

Oh, and she answers many fans' biggest question: Where the f--k is Johnny Bananas?!