Heidi Montag Slams Lauren Conrad for Treating Her Like a "Dog" and Says Kristin Cavallari Is Winning

Watch : Kristin Cavallari, Audrina Patridge & Heidi Montag Talk Lauren Conrad

Heidi Montag is not leaving much unwritten about her relationship with Lauren Conrad.

On Wednesday, Aug. 11, Heidi appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast. During the chat, Heidi explained why she doesn't think her former The Hills co-star made as many right moves as Lauren's Laguna Beach frenemy Kristin Cavallari did.

After podcast host Alexandra Cooper praised Lauren for no longer "scrambling" for fame, Heidi replied, "I feel like Kristin, let's be honest, is the most successful. I feel like Lauren didn't make it like she should have. She should be Kylie [Jenner]. She was so good at makeup, she should have done the tutorials. If she had a good team, she'd be a billionaire. She'd be a hundred-millionaire."

Heidi continued, "She is not where she should have been at all. She has a Kohl's line—great, whatever. But she should be a hundred-millionaire—are you kidding me? Who gets that big promotion, that big fame, that big engine behind her, the loved one, the this-and-that. The narrator—no one even gets the narrator show. Kylie didn't get a narrator show. She should be so rich."