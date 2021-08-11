Make It Nice With This Real Housewives of New York Gift Guide

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
The Real Housewives of New York City cast has blessed us with so many legendary catchphrases. From "Go to sleep" to "What are you doing here without Dorinda?" to "mention it all," these women have given us so many iconic one-liners. The best way to enjoy them is by watching the episodes over and over again, but that's not all you can do to celebrate your favorite Housewives.
We found clothes, mugs, greeting cards, and more items that will have Real Housewives of New York fans yelling "wow, Bethenny, wow" in response. Keep on scrolling to see our finds inspired by Sonja Morgan, Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Bethenny Frankel, Dorinda Medley, Jill Zarin, Tinsley Mortimer, Kelly Bensimon, and the rest of the RHONY legends.
Bad Gal Riri RHONY Mug
If you still can't get over Rihanna commenting on the argument between Ramona Singer and Leah McSweeney, commemorate that moment with this mug from the instantly iconic moment.
RHONY Go To Sleep Nightshirt Nightgown PJs
Who could ever forget Bethenny Frankel yelling "Go to sleep!" during the Scary Island trip (and eventually reprising the phrase during the Season 11 Miami trip)? Truly legendary. This is the perfect sleep attire for devoted RHONY fans.
Bravo Real Housewives of New York Christmas inspired Ornament 3 Pack
There's nothing more festive than this three-pack of ornaments featuring memorable moments from Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, and Dorinda Medley.
Real Housewives of New York Yeah I’m Drinking Luann Tumbler & Lid
Tinsley Mortimer saying "Yeah, I'm drinking, Luann" will live in my head rent-free forever. Having this phrase on a some sort of drinkware is an absolute must.
Yeah, I'm Drinking Milk, Luann! Baby Bodysuit
How cute is this onesie for the mini RHONY fan in your life? Yeah, they're drinking milk, Luann.
Mention It All RHONY Bethenny Frankel Unisex Sweatshirt
This "Mention It All" sweatshirt was inspired by Bethenny's infamous argument with Ramona in the Berkshires. It's also available in five other colors.
Mention It All Make-up Bag
Don't stop with the sweatshirt. Mention even more with this cosmetic bag.
RHONY Real Housewives of New York Adult Coloring Book
Relax and get creative with this Real Housewives of New York City coloring book, featuring some of the show's best moments, including Ginger licking Jill Zarin's nose, Tinsley crying at the circus, Bethenny yelling at Kelly Bensimon, and Dorinda "making it nice."
I'm The Straw That Stirs The Drink Reusable Straw
Embody your inner Sonja Morgan with this reusable straw that's decorated with her mantra.
Mention It All, Except What Happens My Bachelorette Weekend Real Housewives Card Instant Download
If you love Real Housewives, this invitation sets the best tone possible for your bachelorette party.
Team Jill Tee
If you're an OG viewer, this "Team Jill" t-shirt from the Season 1 reunion holds a special place in your heart.
Future Sonja Morgan Intern Baby Bodysuit
It's never too soon to work on your application to be a Sonja Morgan intern. This onesie is available in some adorable colors too.
What are you doing here without Dorinda? RHONY Welcome Mat
There's no better way to welcome anyone into your home than with this doormat.
Ramona Singer Birthday Card
Ramona's 50-person party with her "closest girlfriends" will live on in infamy forever. Your friend will definitely laugh if you give her this birthday card.
Real Housewives of New York Not Well Bitch Dorinda Medley Alphabet Bracelet
Let them know how you're really doing when you where this bracelet inspired by one of Dorinda's most iconic one-liners.
Ramona Eyes Sunglasses
These Ramona Eyes Sunglasses will make you feel like you're playing a game in the clubhouse with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live.
Real Housewives New York Heavy Duty Drink Alcohol Pouches With Straw- Set of 5
You need reusable drink pouches for your RHONY viewing party or any special event with your fellow fans. Each one has a different RHONY one-liner on it. This set of five pouches can be customized with different colors.
RHONY Prayer Candle Set of 4
Show your love for Ramona, Sonja, Lu, and Dorinda with these candles. You can even pick the wax color to match the rest of your decor.
Eboni K. Williams RHONY Inspired Card
Eboni K. Williams' first tagline inspired this birthday card, which is the perfect mindset to have going into a new year.
Countess Luann, Bethenny It’s About Tom Towel Set
This Season 8 exchange between Bethany and Luann just never gets old. This decorative towel set would be hilarious in your kitchen or bathroom.
RHONY Bezerkshires Christmas Card
Stock up on these holiday cards to send to all of your RHONY-loving friends.
Countess Luann's Tennis Club Sag Harbor T-Shirt
Luann playing tennis has been a staple on this show since Season 1. Plus, these t-shirts (which are available in many colors) are just so adorable.
Real Housewives Wrapping Paper
The finishing touch to your RHONY gift is wrapping it in this Real Housewives of New York wrapping paper.
