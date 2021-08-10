Proof the Pretty Little Liars Reboot Is About to Start Filming

Got a secret. Can you keep it? It seems Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa can't.
The stars of HBO Max's Pretty Little Liars reboot, which will feature Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney and Maia Reficco, have officially arrived in Upstate New York for the start of production. How do we know this? Well, on Aug. 10, showrunner Aguirre-Sacasa confirmed this to be true with a new picture from set.
"The first three of our fabulous PLLs have arrived in Upstate NY (aka Millwood, Pennsylvania) to start filming in a couple of weeks," Aguirre-Sacasa, who is best known for creating Riverdale for The CW, wrote on Instagram. "(More pics to come, as soon as we announce the rest of our stunning cast!) Their gorgeous smiles make ME smile. Enjoy the fun times for now, Ladies, the screaming starts on August 23rd."
This update comes two weeks after Madison was confirmed as one of the leads of the rebooted series, now called Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. Per the announcement, the 21-year-old actress will play Imogen, who is "a true survivor."
The streaming service further teased, "Like all of the Liars, Imogen is a final girl. She will drive the mystery of uncovering 'A' as she fights for her life and the lives of her friends."
And, as the showrunner highlighted in his upload, the new PLL saga will not take place in Rosewood, Pennsylvania, where the original series was set. Instead, "A" will be wreaking havoc in a neighboring town, called Millwood.
"Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart," HBO Max's description explained. "Now, in the present day, a group of disparate teen girls—a brand-new set of Little Liars–find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago… as well as their own."
But, before fans of the OG series get too upset, they can take comfort in knowing that Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin takes place within the same universe as Freeform's PLL, which ran from 2010 to 2017, and its spinoff, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, which was canceled after one season in 2019. So, we hope this means we can expect cameos from Spencer (Troian Bellisario), Hanna (Ashley Benson), Aria (Lucy Hale), Emily (Shay Mitchell) and Alison (Sasha Pieterse).
In fact, during her Aug. 3 appearance on Daily Pop, Mitchell said "never say never" about participating in the revival, adding, "I'm excited for Bailee [Madison], she's going to crush it. That was such a memorable moment in all of our lives, so I'm excited to see whatever happens and wherever they take it."
You can find the first cast photo above and more PLL news here.