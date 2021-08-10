Celeb CouplesBeautyRed CarpetE! showsPhotosVideos

Pink Playfully Trolls Daughter Willow After Competing in Family Olympics at Home

Pink recently re-created her own Olympic trials at home with her adorable family. See how the singer and her daughter, Willow, swam toward their personal best.

10 Aug, 2021
Pink's family portrait gets cuter by the second.
 
The 41-year-old singer created her own family-friendly version of the Tokyo Olympics at home, alongside playful competitor, Willow, 10. The mom of two shared the pics of the duo—striking a proud pose in the pool in matching swimsuits—to Instagram on Aug. 9. However, the "All I Know So Far" vocalist couldn't help but playfully tease her little one about coming in second to Mom.

"Had some Family Olympics at home today and even made some sushi in honor of Tokyo!" Pink—who also has a 4-year-old son, Jameson, with husband Carey Hart—captioned the post. She then playfully revealed the "results" of their at-home victories with the hashtags: "#yum #mamawongold #betterluckinfouryearswills."
 
Mother and daughter both clenched their medals prizes between their teeth, just like Olympians to, and looked pleased as punch with their results.

The singer's latest post—which deserves a gold medal for cuteness—is more proof that Pink and motocrosser Hart's kids inherited their daring parents' genes. 

From their recently terrifying rock-climbing activities (we're talking actual gigantic rocks) to Willow's unbelievable acrobatic stage performance alongside her mom at the Billboard Music Awards earlier this year, Pink's kids definitely know how to get the (adrenaline) party started.
 

As she put it during her acceptance speech for the Icon Award after the showstopping performance with Willow, her kids continue to astound her.

"Willow nailed it. Jameson, nailing it," she raved, adding, "I love what I do and I love the people I get to do it with. And we're pretty good at what we do...Dream big because what if it comes true?"

