How Amelia Hamlin Is Keeping Boyfriend Scott Disick Close to Her Heart

The Lord has found his Lady.
Amelia Hamlin and Scott Disick are still going strong. So strong, in fact, that the model took to took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Aug. 10 to show off her newest accessory dedicated to her boyfriend: a blinged-out necklace. Amelia's social media photo shows the piece of jewelry adorned with Scott's beloved nickname—or as Keeping Up With The Kardashians viewers would remember, chosen surname, "Lord." Alongside the pic of her jewelry, the 20-year-old model also wrote the cheeky caption, "Let the Lord be with me," which is also, of course, an ode to 38-year-old reality star's social media account, too.
This public declaration further proves that Amelia—who is the daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin—and Scott have formed a close bond since they first started dating late last year.
"Amelia and Scott are doing really well," a source told E! News in early July. "Despite the age gap, they truly have a lot in common. No one thought it would last this long, but it just works."
Not only has Amelia been scouting places in the Hamptons with Scott, but she's also spending more time with his three kids—Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6—who he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian.
"Amelia has been able to spend more time with the kids recently and is embracing it. She's learning a lot," the source noted. "It's definitely a whole new world for her, but she loves being around them and is grateful she gets to have this experience. She thinks they are amazing and is really good with them. Her and Scott love planning fun activities with them."
Long live the lovebirds.