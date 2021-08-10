Katherine Schwarzenegger and Daughter Lyla Twin in Matching Swimsuits On Her First Birthday

Watch : Katherine Schwarzenegger's Tribute to Baby Girl & Chris Pratt

Katherine Schwarzenegger's life has completely changed in the past 365 days.

"About this time last year, I became a mama," the Before, During and After Baby host wrote on Instagram on Aug. 9, celebrating daughter Lyla's first birthday.

A year ago, she and husband Chris Pratt welcomed their first child together and embarked on a new chapter in life (he is also dad to Anna Faris' 8-year-old son Jack).

Katherine reflected on social media, "What a magical year it's been. I watch my little girl in awe as she grows and changes—moving from infant to baby to now the toddler phase!"

She shared a photo of herself and Lyla on the beach, twinning in pink and white gingham swimsuits, with their backs to the camera. Katherine sported a two-piece suit with gold jewelry and a white visor, while her mini me had a pink checked bucket hat to complete her pint-sized ensemble.