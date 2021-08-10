Bachelorette's Katie Thurston Breaks Up With [SPOILER] Ahead of Fantasy Suites

Unlike Ben Higgins, Katie Thurston did not tell two people she loved them during The Bachelorette finale.
In the dramatic season finale on Aug. 9, Katie had a mind-blowing overnight with Blake Moynes, which made the 30-year-old bank marketing manager realize that she was in love with the wildlife manager. This revelation came at an inconvenient time as Justin Glaze was waiting in the wings for his own overnight date.
Rather than lead on the investment sales consultant, Katie chose to end things with a candid conversation. "You know, I was looking forward to today," a somber Katie said to her suitor. "However, I did have my overnight with Blake. And in that I did tell him that I'm falling in love with him."
As she continued, Katie explained that she was resolved in only telling one person she was in love with them, and, thus, "It wouldn't make sense to have us move forward and go on this date."
Understandably, Justin expressed his disappointment in Katie's decision, noting, "Everything that I've said to you is 100 percent true. I just hope you know how special you are."
Before saying goodbye, Katie assured Justin that she appreciated their time together. "It's not easy and I don't make this decision lightly," she confessed. "It's been on my mind all day. I'm sorry. I care about you so much that I couldn't, I really couldn't."
This has certainly been a whirlwind season for Katie, who saw two frontrunners exit the series. First, there was Michael Allio, who exited the ABC dating competition after a heartbreaking call with his son. Then, after Hometowns, Greg Grippo explosively left after Katie didn't articulate her full feelings to him.
"I just don't understand how you don't know...that it's me and you at this point," he said at the time. "I have never emptied my heart out to somebody like this before."
Despite Katie's assurance that he was her frontrunner, he doubled down and said, "I'm not happy here anymore. I'm not. I'm done here."
Since then, Katie seemingly accused Greg of "gaslighting" her by sharing the definition of the term on her Instagram story.
