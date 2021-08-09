Missed Megan Thee Stallion x Revlon's Hot Girl Sunset Drop? You're in Luck!

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
Megan Thee Stallion is doing the most for her fans this summer!
Besides rebranding an entire season to empower women everywhere, performing at festivals and serving as the face of Coach's BAPE collection, the "Savage" singer recently released a makeup collection with Revlon! The collection, which is StockX's first ever beauty drop, includes everything you need to look and feel like the hottie you are.
Available exclusively on StockX, the limited edition collection features a face and eye palette with 10 sunset shades, Megan's favorite shade of Revlon's Super Lustrous™ lipgloss, false lashes and a Hot Girl drawstring makeup bag. If you're sold, we suggest heading over to StockX ASAP to score yours before it's too late.
"Hotties, there's only 450 packages," Megan revealed in a promo video for the collection. "Y'all better get it while it's hot because y'all not going to be able to get it again. If you don't have this, what I said, you're not a real hottie."
Revlon x Megan Thee Stallion Hot Girl Sunset Set
Inside the travel-friendly orange pouch that Megan designed herself, you'll find three limited-edition products: The Revlon x Megan Thee Stallion Super Lustrous™ Lipgloss, Revlon x Megan Thee Stallion Face & Eye Palette and Revlon x Megan Thee Stallion False Lashes. So, basically everything you need to look and feel your best by the time your Uber drops you off at the club or your jet touches down in a tropical paradise.
Revlon x Megan Thee Stallion Super Lustrous™ Lipgloss
The "Thot Shi*t" singer is blessing us with the ultimate pink shade, and we are so thankful.
"If you look at my lips all the time, this is what it is, this is the product," the Grammy award-winning artist explained in a promo YouTube video.
Revlon x Megan Thee Stallion Face & Eye Palette
These ten shades will take you from Hot Girl Summer to Cozy Girl Fall in an instant. "I had to put my anime girl on the box because we had to do something that was super exclusive for the super exclusive drop on the super exclusive website," Megan explained. "I wanted this to legit look like a sunset on your eyes."
Revlon x Megan Thee Stallion False Lashes
"If you want some lashes, you want these," Megan also told fans in the video.
