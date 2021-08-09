Why Belarusian Olympian Krystsina Tsimanouskaya Is Auctioning Medal After Seeking Asylum

Watch : 2020 Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony: Must-See Moments

After receiving asylum in Poland, Krystsina Tsimanouskaya is giving back to her community.

The Olympic sprinter, who alleged she would face punishment if she returned to her native Belarus because she criticized her coaches on social media, has decided to auction off one of her "most precious" belongings. She will put the silver medal she won at the 2019 European Games on the auction block in order to raise money for the Belarusian Sport Solidarity Foundation (BSSF), according to an email from the organization to Yahoo Sports.

Per the BSSF's website, sports officials and athletes created the foundation in August 2020, with founding members including Olympic medalists. The site says their goal is to "provide support to the athletes who were detained and faced repressions for taking part in peaceful manifestations, excluded from the national teams, scratched from competitions, sacked, or stripped from stipends or salaries for expressing their political views."

On eBay, the medal has already received a bid of more than $20,000 with nine days to go.