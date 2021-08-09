Sephora Is Now at Kohl's: Here's Everything You Need to Know

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
The collaboration you've been waiting for is finally here. You can now shop for Sephora products at Kohl's. This means that customers can earn double the rewards points when they shop, getting both Kohl's rewards AND Sephora Beauty Insider points on the same purchase. If there isn't a Sephora location near you, but there's a Kohl's nearby you can make returns there too. If you think about it, you can really get so much done in one visit at Kohl's: you can shop/return Sephora items and return your Amazon purchases, and, of course, you can still buy everything that you normally would at Kohl's. Plus, there will be curated Sephora collections just for Kohl's.
You can get Sephora Collection products, including The Bachelorette star Katie Thurston's go-to eyebrow pencil. Kohl's now carries celebrity lines like Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez's JLO Beauty, and Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez. You can also get your tried and true products from Olaplex, Laura Mercier, Drunk Elephant, Sol de Janeiro, Too Faced, and more. Keep on scrolling to see some of the best-selling Sephora products that are now available at Kohl's.
Tatcha The Water Cream Oil-Free Pore Minimizing Moisturizer
Tatcha's The Water Cream Oil-Free Pore Minimizing Moisturizer works well with normal, oily, combination, and sensitive skin types; i.e. it's a great product for almost anyone. The oil-free moisturizer has skin-improving ingredients to provide optimal hydration for poreless-looking skin.
The formula has Japanese wild rose, which visibly tightens pores and smooths skin texture. Japanese leopard lily helps control excess oil and purify skin by supporting natural skin turnover. The Water Cream imparts a subtle, shine-free glow with a touch of 23-karat gold.
Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder
The Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder is a true game changer. It's lightweight, easy-to-apply, and it sets makeup for up to 16 hours of wear. It absorbs oil and reduces shine all day, creating a flawless, matte finish with no flashback in photos.
Sephora Retractable Waterproof Eyeliner
If you're looking for a waterproof, smudge-proof, creamy eye liner pencil, the search is over. The Sephora Retractable Waterproof Eyeliner is just $13 and the coverage really lasts. Zero need to worry with this one.
Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector
By now, you know how obsessed we are with the Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector. It truly is a magical product that strengthens the hair from within, reducing breakage and improving its look and feel.
Too Faced Better Than Sex Volumizing Mascara
The Too Faced Better Than Sex Volumizing Mascara is an intensely black mascara that curls, lengthens, and volumizes your lashes with just one coat.
Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Moisturizer
This protein-packed, anti-aging moisturizer is good to treat dryness, dullness, and uneven texture.
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Body Cream
This fast-absorbing body cream moisturizes and it helps restore the skin's elasticity. It also adds a hint of shimmer to the skin.
