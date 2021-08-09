Nick Cannon Doesn't Think It's a Big Deal That He Has 7 Kids With 4 Women

Nick Cannon is not masking his feelings about people who criticize his parenting choices.
When Charlamagne Tha God suggested on The Breakfast Club that people may have questions about Cannon starting families with multiple women simultaneously, The Masked Singer host said he doesn't understand what all the fuss is about.
"Well why do people question that?" he responded. "I mean, because that's a Eurocentric concept when you think about the ideas of, like, you're supposed to have this one person for the rest of your life and really that's just a classified property when you think about it....Just the idea that a man should have one woman, we shouldn't have anything. I have no ownership over this person. Like, if we really talking about how we coexist and how we populate, it's about what exchange can we create together. So, I've never really subscribed to that mentality."
Cannon is father to 10-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, with ex-wife Mariah Carey; 4-year-old son Golden and 7-month-old daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell; twins Zion and Zillion, who were born in June, with Abby De La Rosa; and baby Zen also born in June with Alyssa Scott.
Cannon said he "wouldn't be mad" if he eventually went on to have "10 to 12" kids.
The Drumline actor noted that he understands the institution of marriage but thinks it's outdated. "That was when a father gave another man his daughter for land," he said. "So, when you really get to that concept, it's, like, we gotta change all of this stuff. Because I don't want ownership over anybody. I don't have ownership of any of the mothers. Like, we create families in that sense of we created a beautiful entity."
He continued, "Those women and all women are the ones that open themselves up to say, 'I would like to allow this man in my world, and I will birth this child.' So, it aint my decision. I'm following suit."
So, how do the mothers of his children feel? "I'm not going around like, 'Who am I going to impregnate next?'" Cannon said. "It's usually scenarios…Like that's the thing: People say certain things in the public. But when you really look at how a family infrastructure is designed, the woman is the one that always leads and makes the decisions."
In fact, Cannon claimed Carey, who wed Cannon in 2008 and finalized her divorce from him in 2016, "was never a big believer in marriage, either."
"'Cause she was in some scenarios in her past where there was some overpowering, you know, the hierarchy of a relationship because she got married early on really young," he said about the Grammy winner, who was married to Tommy Mottola from 1993 to 1998. "So that skewed some views to where she no longer wanted to be in scenarios like that. So when we first got down and met, we came into it like, 'We don't believe in marriage.' It got to this place like, 'We have a lot of similar beliefs. So, let's have some fun with this. Let's embrace it.'"
All in all, Cannon emphasized that his children are his priority.
"I've learned so much just from my children, man, and it's so amazing," he said. "I really just love being around my kids and just that youthful energy, it feels like you get to relive every time....I've been through so much in my life—you know physically, mentally and spiritually—like, the best place that I find is the time that I spend with my kids and their energy and to get as much of that as possible to pass on....That's why I do it, man."