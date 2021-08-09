Celeb CouplesBeautyRed CarpetE! showsPhotosVideos

You Could Actually Be in One of Your Favorite Netflix Reality Shows

Tempted to find love on Too Hot to Handle? In desperate need of a Queer Eye makeover, or do you think Love Is Blind? Yep, you can now audition for your fav Netflix reality show.

Get ready for your reality TV glow-up. 

Yep, you can now be on a hit Netflix reality series, thanks to the streaming platform's new casting initiative. Starting today on Aug. 8, it's officially Netflix Reality August! 

The "Netflix's World's Largest Reality Casting Call" can land you on steamy dating series like Love Is BlindToo Hot to Handle and Indian Matchmaking, or even put your social media prowess to the test in hit show The Circle.

"We are calling all reality fans to go to our new casting site NetflixReality.com and submit a one-minute video for the chance to be on one of our hit reality shows," the official press statement reads. "We're asking fans to 'be the real you' and show us their authentic, fabulous selves in their video submissions: No ring light, no glam, just be you!" 

Eligible fans must be 18 or older to participate in this unprecedented "world's largest reality casting call."

Even better, the Netflix Reality Road Trip "casting truck" will stop in Los Angeles, Austin, Atlanta, Nashville and New York from Aug. 22 to Sept. 5 to let potential reality stars submit their videos in-person. You never know which fan favorite Netflix alums might stop by!

For those looking for a makeover from the inside-out, Queer EyeSparkling Joy with Marie KondoGet Organized with The Home Edit and Dream Home Makeover are in the market for new guest stars. Or, just opt for utter silliness in Floor is Lava!

Whether you're a chef ready to sizzle onscreen during The American Barbeque Showdown or an artisan looking to show off how you have Nailed It!, Netflix is here to make those influencer dreams come true. And who knows, maybe you'll find your soulmate or learn a new skill along the way. 

For more information, visit NetflixReality.com

