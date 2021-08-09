Celeb CouplesBeautyRed CarpetE! showsPhotosVideos

This Margot Robbie Doppelgänger Will Have You Doing a Double Take

Don't be fooled! This TikTok star isn't Margot Robbie. But the influencer's impersonation of Harley Quinn is one you have to see to believe.

09 Aug, 2021
ViralCelebritiesMargot Robbie
Watch: Margot Robbie Unrecognizable With Jet Black Hair for New Role

Harley Quinn, is that you?

One TikTok user has fans doing a double take. While the social media star goes by @russian_harley_official, the account is actually run by a model named Anastasyia Prichinina. The influencer has posted hundreds of videos dressed up as the Margot Robbie character, and followers can't get over the uncanny resemblance. 

"You are literally the exact doppelganger of Margot Robbie," one commenter wrote. Added another, "SO YOU'RE NOT MARGOT ROBBIE???"

Sometimes, Anastasyia even merges the Marvel and DC universes by creating content with a Scarlett Johansson look-alike dressed up like Black Widow's Natasha Romanoff. 

However, the Birds of Prey actress isn't the only star Anastasyia has portrayed. The look-alike has also impersonated Emma Stone's Cruella de Vil and Angelina Jolie's Maleficent. And, once again, the similarities have left fans totally shook.

"No. This is Emma," one of Anastasyia's 1.1 million followers wrote after seeing another post, "and you can't convince me otherwise."

Decided another, "So you're Emma Stone and Margot Robbie."

photos
Celebrity Look-Alikes

Of course, Anastasyia isn't the first celebrity doppelganger to capture the internet's attention.

To see more stars and their look-alikes, scroll on.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, TikTok
Margot Robbie

What do you think? Does this TikTok star totally resemble Margot Robbie's character Harley Quinn or what?

TikTok/Shutterstock
Taylor Swift

Not a twin from your dreams! Social media users had to ask "Tswift is that you boo," after TikToker Ashley (@traumarn13) blew up over her bathtub laundry routine. Taylor Swift has met her match. 

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock: TikTok
Prince Harry

Fans couldn't get over how much the duke and this dad look alike! Even the doppelgänger's own child was confused after seeing Prince Harry's photo on the cover of a magazine.

Warner Bros. Pictures/Entertainment Pictures via ZUMA Press, TikTok
Daniel Radcliffe

You're a wizard, Harry...er, Felix. Fans couldn't believe how much French recording artist Felix Lalo looked like the Harry Potter actor, with one follower writing, "You are his clone. I thought you were him. Wow."

 

tiktok, Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images
Ed Sheeran

Not only does this doppelgänger resemble the singer, but he's also performed as him. He even has a website in which he's dubbed "Ed Sheeran's Double." However, the social media star's real name is Nic and he lives in Germany. 

Twitter/BACKGRID
Harry Styles

After a TikTok user captured a clip of a local Starbucks barista named Sean, the Internet went wild, pointing out his uncanny resemblance to the "Watermelon Sugar" singer. One customer even asked, "Are you Harry Styles? We're literally listening to your song right now."

Instagram
Ariana Grande

Wow! TikTok user Paige Niemann is rising to fame with her impression of Ariana Grande. In fact, the social media star has more than 10.3 million followers and frequently rocks looks inspired by the singer in videos. And Grande has seen the posts When the singer watched a video of Paige's impersonation, she took to social media to react, tweeting, "i just wonder whyyyy the cat voice / dialogue. [crying emoji] i am sure she is the sweetest sweet sweetheart forreal !! but it's definitley bizarre seeing people blend the two worlds lmao."

Instagram
Jennifer Lopez

Swole sisters? Houston-based bodybuilder Janice Garay is without a doubt the pop star's secret twin.

"I was like, ‘No, I'm not J. Lo, I'm J from Houston,'" Garry told KHOU in terms of the viral reaction to their similarities. "It never really crossed my mind to where the whole world says I look like J. Lo."

 

Instagram
Gigi Hadid

Dutch model Iza Ijzerman is described as the catwalk queen's "curvy" twin. There's no denying both beauties share similar features, including their their perfectly plump pouts, light blue eyes and button noses. 

"The first time someone mentioned it was on Instagram," IJzerman told Refinery29 in 2017. "When I signed with MiLK, they posted a picture with the caption ‘The new curvy Gigi Hadid,' so that's the moment I realized it might be true!"

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images For FENTY; Instagram
Rihanna

Even the singer was shocked by the similarities between her and this little girl, writing on Instagram, "Almost drop my phone. how?" And she wasn't the only one. "Looks like your mini me," one follower wrote. Added another fan, "Really she looks a lot like you."

Instagram
Ariana Grande (Again!)

Instagram sensation Jacky Vasquez told E! News of the constant comparisons to the "Side to Side" songstress, "It feels amazing to be compared to Ariana since I see her as a sister. She's so beautiful, so it kinda boosts my self-esteem when people tell me that. I honestly don't know she feels about the comparisons but to me, it's a huge compliment!"

Twitter/Getty Images
Scarlett Johansson

After a Reddit user posted a photo of his 72-year-old grandmother Geraldine Dodd at age 22, it went viral and caught the attention of her modern-day doppelganger Scarlett Johansson. The duo ultimately attended the Rough Night premiere together, and in the actress' words, got "kind of trashed!" 

"Oh my gosh, I have a doppelganger," ScarJo said on The Late Show in 2017. "This grandson posted it on Reddit and I don't have any social media presence. This came to me purely because people were like, 'Oh my God, you have a doppelganger and it's crazy. So I looked at this link online."

Getty Images
Leonardo DiCaprio

The Oscar-winning actor has a Swedish twin! Not really, but Swedish man Konrad Annerud could definitely pass for a 20-something-year-old Leo. His followers think so, too! "You look like young @leonardodicaprio," one wrote. Added another fan, "@leonardodicaprio You should know your double."

_aprilgloria; Getty Images
Taylor Swift

When she's not in costume, Kansas-based cosplayer April Gloria bears an uncanny resemblance to the internationally famous pop star. Even fans couldn't get over how similar they looked as the photos went viral.

Getty Images; Courtesy Zoe Walton
Ed Sheeran (Again!)

A 2-year-old toddler named Isla went viral for her uncanny resemblance to the "Shape of You" songwriter. Ed himself responded, saying on ITV's Good Morning Britain, "She's not mine! It's mad the kind of things that go viral."

20th Television
Steve Harvey

The Family Feud host came face-to-face with his "better looking" twin named Olden. As the full-time pastor put it, "Every single day of my life, people will come up to me and call me Steve Harvey."

Instagram, Jemal Countess/Getty Images
Angelina Jolie

The A-list movie star has a possible film stand-in thanks to Scottish woman Chelsea Marr, whose striking facial features caught the attention of many Jolie fans in 2015. 

"I am extremely flattered to be compared to the amazing Angelina Jolie!" Marr wrote in part of a 2015 Facebook post. "Thank you to those of you who took the time to comment on these articles/Instagram/blogs etc some of the comments are so lovely and it is very admirable and quite refreshing actually to see girls (and guys) saying kind things even though they don't know me, so thank you so much!!"

