Outer Banks’ Rudy Pankow Defends Girlfriend Elaine Siemek From “Disrespect and Harassment”

Watch : "Outer Banks" Stars Tease Season 2: EXCLUSIVE

Rudy Pankow is standing up for his leading lady.



The 22-year-old actor, who plays JJ on Outer Banks, took to Instagram to defend girlfriend Elaine Siemek from trolls online. Alongside a photo of the couple, Rudy made it clear that while he's thankful for support from fans, the hate towards Elaine needs to end.



"Unfortunately, I'm here to call out the disrespect and harassment someone who I love dearly is getting on a daily basis," he captioned the Aug. 6 post. "It has gotten to the degree where lies are being spread and accusations are being said that go beyond the normal ‘hate.'"



Rudy also tagged Elaine—who's social media account is now private—in the post. "Accusing someone you don't know of being abusive and manipulative is not ok," Rudy added. "Especially when you don't know the relationship personally."

"I'm very happy in the relationship I'm in," he continued. "I know I might not actively show it on social platforms just how happy we are together, but this is my personal decision to keep most of those moments for myself. To those who are creating such displeasure and opinions about the one I love and my relationship, it's time to stop."