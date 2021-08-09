Celeb CouplesBeautyRed CarpetE! showsPhotosVideos

Reese Witherspoon and Daughter Ava Phillippe Share Silly Photo From Their Margarita Night

Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe looked as similar as ever in a playful photo posted over the weekend of the two holding up lime slices during a festive night.

The only thing that's on the rocks about Reese Witherspoon and daughter Ava Phillippe's beautiful relationship is their libation of choice.

This adorable mother-daughter duo proved they know how to do Friday nights right, with Ava sharing an Instagram pic of the pair making drinks together on Friday, August 6. The sweet photo shows Ava holding up one half of a cut lime, while Reese holds the other half up to her right eye like a monocle. 

"margarita anyone?," Ava, 21, captioned it, adding a green heart emoji. 

Reese, who shares Ava and 17-year-old Deacon with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, expressed her enthusiasm for the moment by writing in the comments section, "Margaritas for Everyone!" 

As to be expected, many fans shared their continued awe at the physical similarities between the 45-year-old The Morning Show actress and the 21-year-old UC Berkeley student. 

"Reese and Ryan really said 'copy & paste,'" one follower wrote. Another individual posted, "literal twins." 

A third social media user wrote, "I didn't know who was who for a second." 

This is hardly the only Instagram pic from recent months that has left fans doing a double take. In July, Reese posted a vacation selfie of the two of them smiling on the beach, adding the caption, "My girl [heart emoji]."

When Ava turned 21 back in September, her mom wrote on Instagram at the time, "Ava, there aren't enough words to describe how proud I am of everything you've already accomplished. I cannot wait to see ALL the Good you will put into this world."

