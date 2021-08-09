Reese Witherspoon and Daughter Ava Phillippe Share Silly Photo From Their Margarita Night

Watch : Reese Witherspoon & Ryan Phillippe's Son Is Dad's Twin!

The only thing that's on the rocks about Reese Witherspoon and daughter Ava Phillippe's beautiful relationship is their libation of choice.

This adorable mother-daughter duo proved they know how to do Friday nights right, with Ava sharing an Instagram pic of the pair making drinks together on Friday, August 6. The sweet photo shows Ava holding up one half of a cut lime, while Reese holds the other half up to her right eye like a monocle.

"margarita anyone?," Ava, 21, captioned it, adding a green heart emoji.

Reese, who shares Ava and 17-year-old Deacon with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, expressed her enthusiasm for the moment by writing in the comments section, "Margaritas for Everyone!"

As to be expected, many fans shared their continued awe at the physical similarities between the 45-year-old The Morning Show actress and the 21-year-old UC Berkeley student.

"Reese and Ryan really said 'copy & paste,'" one follower wrote. Another individual posted, "literal twins."