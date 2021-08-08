Meghan Markle's Brother Thomas Jr. Insults Her in Big Brother VIP Trailer

Watch : Meghan Markle's 40th Birthday Video: All the Easter Eggs

A royal rivalry!

Just days after celebrating her 40th birthday with a charitable initiative, Meghan Markle has once again found herself embroiled in family drama. The Duchess of Sussex's estranged half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., joined the cast of Australia's Big Brother VIP and aimed his digs at Meghan in the first teaser.

The show's Twitter page shared a short video clip of the trailer on Sunday, Aug. 8, in which the 54-year-old reality TV personality is the first celebrity contestant introduced. Caitlyn Jenner and Omarosa Manigault Newman are other stars featured in the series.

"I'm Meghan Markle's brother," Thomas said in the teaser. "I'm the biggest brother of them all."

Then, speaking directly to the camera, he recalled an alleged conversation that he had with Prince Harry, telling him: "I think she's going to ruin your life. She's very shallow."

Not only has Meghan distanced herself from her half-brother, but she's also estranged from their father Thomas Markle, 77, and her and Thomas Jr.'s older sibling, Samantha Markle, 56—all of whom have often spoken to the press about their own estrangement from the duchess.