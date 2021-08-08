Celeb CouplesBeautyRed CarpetE! showsPhotosVideos

See Every Incredible Moment at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony

From the passing of the Olympic flag to incredible performances by Japanese dancers, take a look at every epic moment at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony.

And that's a wrap!

It's been an incredible two weeks since the 2020 Tokyo Olympics kicked off in Japan. And despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which originally delayed the Summer Olympics for a whole year, athletes from all over the world raised the bar with their impressive skills and extraordinary dedication. If anything, this year's competition was nothing short of spectacular.

After all, a wide range of history-making moments occurred during the Tokyo Olympics. Perfect example: Team USA's Allyson Felix became the most decorated woman in Olympic track and field history with a total of 10 medals. And let's also not forget that Simone Biles reminded everyone about the importance of mental health.

But as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end.

During the Closing Ceremony on Sunday, Aug. 8, Olympians and other competitors reveled in the magical event at the Japan National Stadium. From incredible performances by Japanese dancers and singer Tomotaka Okamoto to a firework display, it was one memorable night.

Athletes Who Made History at the Tokyo Olympic Games

But don't just take our word for it. Scroll through our gallery below and look at all of the must-see moments from the Closing Ceremony.

Abbie Parr/Getty Images
Passing the Flag

It's the beginning of a new era! The mayor of Paris waves the Olympic flag at the Closing Ceremony to commemorate the upcoming 2024 summer Olympics in Paris.

Valery Sharifulin\TASS via Getty Images
Light Up the Sky

The Closing Ceremony ends with a bang as fireworks brighten up the sky at the Japan National Stadium.

Vincent Kalut / Photonews via Getty Images
Picture Perfect

Taking one last photo.

Vincent Kalut / Photonews via Getty Images
Take a Bow

Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya, Abdi Nageeye of the Netherlands and Bashir Abdi of Belgium pose during the men's marathon victory ceremony during the Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony.

Vincent Kalut / Photonews via Getty Images
On to the Next

A statement-making message to close out the night.

Vincent Kalut / Photonews via Getty Images
Fire Away

The Olympic cauldron lights up the room with its flame burning brightly.

 

Vincent Kalut / Photonews via Getty Images
Anything But Blue

Singer Tomotaka Okamoto gives a memorable performance during the Closing Ceremony.

Wu Zhizhao/VCG via Getty Images
On Pointe

Dancer Aoi Yamada performs during the Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony.

Vincent Kalut / Photonews via Getty Images
Steal the Show

The Closing Ceremony wouldn't be complete without performers showcasing traditional dances from Japan.

Vincent Kalut / Photonews via Getty Images
Oh, Snap!

This dynamic duo snaps a selfie during the Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony.

Vincent Kalut / Photonews via Getty Images
Raise the Flag

The Olympic flag is pictured once more before it's passed on to the mayor of Paris.

Sergei Bobylev\TASS via Getty Images
Bust a Move

Dancers perform at the Closing Ceremony in gorgeous black-and-white kimonos.

Sergei Bobylev\TASS via Getty Images
Patriotic Poses

Team USA rocks patriotic gear as they take one final walk at the Closing Ceremony.

Sergei Bobylev\TASS via Getty Images
Small But Mighty

Japanese children leave the crowd in awe with their performance.

