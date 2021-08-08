Charlize Theron Reveals She Had Her “Literal Dream” Party for 46th Birthday

Watch : Charlize Theron Makes a Splash in Rare Video With 2 Daughters

Charlize Theron had one Bombshell birthday celebration.

More specifically, the Oscar-winning actress' greatest wish came true on her 46th birthday as she celebrated her special day with an '80s-themed murder mystery party. Of course, the epic celebration was documented on Instagram, which featured behind-the-scenes photos of her permed hair and her friends' glorious costumes.

"Well I never got to go to prom, but this year for my bday my friends decided to change that," Charlize captioned her post on Saturday, Aug. 7. "I love these humans more than words can describe. Only they could know that an 80s prom murder mystery on a boat is my literal dream birthday. What a family, what a night."

For the special occasion, Charlize dressed up in a pink T-shirt, headband, sweatband and beaded necklaces.

In another Instagram image, the "birthday girl," as her vibrant pink shirt read, shared a pic of herself on a boat. She seemed to be admiring the water, while holding a glass of what appeared to be white wine. She stayed in the ‘80s theme and rocked purple mesh gloves, as well as colorful beaded necklaces.