The Bachelor's Cassie Randolph and Brighton Reinhardt Make Relationship Instagram Official

Cassie Randolph has officially moved on with a new romance outside of Bachelor Nation.
The 26-year-old The Bachelor alum, whose romance with season 23 star Colton Underwood ended badly last year, made her relationship with current boyfriend Brighton Reinhardt Instagram official. The former reality television contestant posted a set of pics and videos of a kayaking date with her new man on Thursday, Aug. 5.
"love exploring new places that I didn't even know were right in my backyard," Cassie captioned her post, to which Brighton commented, "love exploring new places with you."
Cassie geo-tagged their date in Newport Back Bay, Calif. However, the couple has also gone beyond Orange County for their outings.
An eyewitness told E! News they saw Cassie and Brighton walking around Santa Monica, Calif., holding hands, last week.
Also in July, Brighton himself shared beachside pics with Cassie in her hometown of Huntington Beach, near Los Angeles, on his own Instagram page. Amidst the smiling photos, the singer said, "insert cheesy caption here."
Cassie has been dating the musician since the beginning of 2021, another source told E! News back in April.
"They recently have become more serious and are dating," the source said at the time. "Cassie has been really focusing on her school and work transition this year and Brighton has been a huge support system for her."
The star's relationship with Brighton comes after a tumultuous one with Colton.
After the former lead of The Bachelor literally jumped the fence for her, the two dated post-show. But in May 2020, the two announced their breakup after less than two years together.
The following September, Cassie filed a restraining order against him, claiming he stalked and harassed her after the split. Two months later, she asked the court to dismiss it and Colton told E! News in a statement that the two reached a "private agreement."
In April 2021, the same month Colton came out as gay on Good Morning America, he apologized to Cassie about the ending of their relationship: "I would just say that I'm sorry from the bottom of my heart. I'm sorry for any pain and emotional stress I caused. I wish it wouldn't have happened the way it did. I wish that I would have been courageous enough to fix myself before I broke anybody else."
The second source also told E! News at the time that "after last year's events with Colton," Cassie "feels she is in a really stable and healthy relationship" with Brighton. "Things are going well and her family likes him a lot," the insider said. "They like to do low key things and love to be by the beach and cook at home. Cassie is really happy and in a good place."