Lisa Vanderpump's Daughter Pandora Is Pregnant With Her First Baby

Lisa Vanderpump will add a new and exciting role to her resume: Grandmother!

Pandora Vanderpump Sabo, the 35-year-old daughter of the Vanderpump Rules star and Ken Todd, recently announced that she's pregnant and expecting her first child with her longtime husband, Jason Sabo.

On Saturday, Aug. 7, the soon-to-be mom confirmed the baby news to The Daily Mail. Following the announcement, Pandora told E! News, "Jason and I are beyond thrilled, and very thankful to be able to start this new adventure. We are very excited!!!"

The same day, Pandora debuted her growing baby bump at the 5th Annual World Dog Day event in West Hollywood, Calif., which she attended with her mom. She and Lisa looked effortlessly chic as they posed for photos at the afternoon gathering.

For the special occasion, Pandora wore a navy blue floral dress that she paired with a beige sunhat and layers of jewelry pieces. As for Lisa, the Vanderpump Dogs star went for the same vibe as her daughter, wearing a rainbow-colored floral dress and sunhat.